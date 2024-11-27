No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Iran: Dozens of Satellites Under Construction

Iran: Dozens of Satellites Under Construction
folder_openIran access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has made rapid progress in the space industry during the past three years and is currently manufacturing as many as 30 satellites.

The Head of Space Agency Hassan Salariyeh said on Thursday that a total of 30 homegrown satellites are under construction in Iran.

He also noted that a total of 12 satellites have been sent into space or prepared for launch since August 2021.

“The pace of designing and manufacturing homegrown satellites has accelerated as the Space Agency of Iran has set up joint projects with the private sector,” Salariyeh added.

In April 2020, Iran announced the successful launch of its first military satellite into orbit. In March 2022, it blasted its second military satellite into space.

Iran is also constructing the largest space center of the Middle East in its southeastern port city of Chabahar.

The Imam Khomeini National Space Center, Iran's inaugural fixed launch site, has played a pivotal role in the country's space endeavors since its inauguration in 2017. The facility encompasses all stages of space missions, from satellite preparation to launch, control, and guidance.

Situated in the northern province of Semnan, the Imam Khomeini National Space Center effectively fulfills Iran's requirements in Low Earth Orbit [LEO] during its final phase.

 

Iran Tehran

Comments

  1. Related News
IRG: Resistance Front to Avenge Any Aggression, Deliver Painful Blows to Enemies

IRG: Resistance Front to Avenge Any Aggression, Deliver Painful Blows to Enemies

13 days ago
Iran: Ball in EU/E3 Court, To Negotiate Based on Inalienable Rights

Iran: Ball in EU/E3 Court, To Negotiate Based on Inalienable Rights

13 days ago
Iran Proposes National Referendum as Lasting Solution to Palestinian Issue

Iran Proposes National Referendum as Lasting Solution to Palestinian Issue

16 days ago
Zarif to Al-Ahed: Martyr Sayyed Nasrallah’s Approach to Strengthen the Resistance

Zarif to Al-Ahed: Martyr Sayyed Nasrallah’s Approach to Strengthen the Resistance

16 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 27-11-2024 Hour: 10:28 Beirut Timing

whatshot