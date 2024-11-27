Outgoing “Israeli” Intel Chief Urges Probe: I Failed to Warn of Oct. 7

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva, in his last speech as head of the Military Intelligence Directorate, said Wednesday that he was responsible for not providing a warning ahead of Hamas’s October 7 Al-Aqsa Flood operation.

In his resignation speech, he hinted that he expected other officers to also take responsibility for their failures, and called for a state commission of inquiry into the failures that led to the war.

“On that Saturday we did not fulfill the most important mission which we are tasked with, providing a warning for war,” he said during a handover ceremony at the “Glilot” Base, which houses some of the directorate’s units.

“The responsibility for the failures of the Military Intelligence Directorate is on me,” Haliva said, noting that “Taking responsibility is not words, it must be actions. My decision to end my role and resign from the army is the norm in which I was educated… it is what is expected of those marching forwards and those charging at the front.”

Haliva also called for establishing a commission of inquiry into “all aspects that led to war, so that what happened to us will not happen ever again.”

The incoming chief of the Military Intelligence Directorate, Binder, said that “Israel” must dedicate its intelligence efforts to returning the held captives by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, while readying for an escalation with Hezbollah in Lebanon.

“We must continue to increase our readiness for the campaign expanding in the north, and build a good intelligence [picture] for ‘defense’ and attack, and for more distant arenas, as this directorate has proved recently,” Binder continued.