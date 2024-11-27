By Al-Ahed New

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Wednesday, August 21, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

And after closely monitoring the “Israeli” troops moving in the vicinity of the “Zar'it” Barracks, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted them with artillery shells. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression and assassination in the Beqaa region, the Islamic Resistance fighters shelled the “Tznobar” logistics base in the occupied Syrian Golan with barrages of Katyusha rockets. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, particularly the village of Beit Lif, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:15 a.m. an offensive drone on a target at Hadab Yaron Site, scoring a direct hit. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:30 a.m. the Hadab Yaron Site with artillery shelling. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on the Beqaa region, the Islamic Resistance fighters launched an aerial operation with squadrons of offensive drones on the Northern Corps reserve headquarters, the “Galilee” Division reserve base and its logistical warehouses in “Ami’ad”. The operation targeted the command centers and the deployments of officers and soldiers, scoring accurate hits. After closely monitoring "Israeli" troops stationed at the Aabbasiyyeh site, Islamic Resistance fighters identified a Merkava tank in the area. They subsequently targeted the tank with a guided missile, scoring a direct hit. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression and assassination on the village of Beit Lif, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:20 p.m. a battalion headquarters currently occupied by “Golani” Brigade troops at the "Ramim" [Hunin] Barracks, with a barrage of Katyusha rockets. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:45 p.m. positions of “Israeli” troops at the "Misgav Am" Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:45 p.m. the Al-Malikiyya Site with artillery shells. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:50 p.m. the espionage equipment at the “Birket Risha” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:35 p.m. the “Zar’it” Barracks with artillery shells, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:10 p.m. the “Ramot Naftali” Barracks with a barrage of Katyusha rockets, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:40 p.m. “Israeli” artillery positions in Al-Zaoura with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}