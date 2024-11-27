No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

’Ynet’: Hezbollah Burns the North, ’Katzrin’ Settlers Afraid

’Ynet’: Hezbollah Burns the North, ’Katzrin’ Settlers Afraid
folder_openZionist Entity access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

"Ynet" “Israeli” daily lamented the fact that for the past two days, over 7000 settlers of “Katzrin” and about 2000 ones in the northern Golan have been instructed to stay close to safe zones for long hours and wait for Hezbollah's response.

“Meanwhile, although Hezbollah has not yet responded to the ‘Israeli’ assassination, it has increased its drone and missile strikes toward the Galilee and Golan 'communities' in retaliation for ‘Israeli’ strikes in southern Lebanon and continued fighting in the Gaza Strip,” the daily stated.

For instance, Hezbollah launched about 50 rockets at “Katzrin” on Wednesday and hit several settling units which caught fire.

According to “Israeli” security sources, the barrage was not aimed at military bases near “Katzrin” but directly at the “residential” areas.

Sarit Janach criticized War Minister Yoav Gallant, saying: “Gallant stands and threatens Hezbollah for 10 months. At least be quiet, don’t tell us about red lines. A couple was murdered, leaving three orphans and nothing changed. Twelve children were murdered in Majdal Shams and they weren’t a red line for you? What are you waiting for?”

This comes as "Ynet" underlined that the “Israeli” northern Command issued a long list of travel restrictions in the Galilee and Golan on Wednesday but the public was not informed.

 

Israel Lebanon golan Hezbollah galilee

Comments

  1. Related News
CIA Official Arrested for Leaking Secret Docs on “Israel” 

CIA Official Arrested for Leaking Secret Docs on “Israel” 

13 days ago
Foreign Affairs: ‘Israel’ Incapable of Eliminating Axis of Resistance

Foreign Affairs: ‘Israel’ Incapable of Eliminating Axis of Resistance

13 days ago
Outgoing Gallant: No Reason for ‘Israeli’ Troops to Remain in Gaza

Outgoing Gallant: No Reason for ‘Israeli’ Troops to Remain in Gaza

19 days ago
’Israel’ Secures $5.2 Billion Deal for Advanced F-15 Jets Through US Military Aid

’Israel’ Secures $5.2 Billion Deal for Advanced F-15 Jets Through US Military Aid

19 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 27-11-2024 Hour: 10:28 Beirut Timing

whatshot