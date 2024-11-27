Trump Defeats Harris in Musk’s Poll on X

By Staff, Agencies

Former US President and Republican nominee Donald Trump has resoundingly trounced his Democrat competitor for the November election, Kamala Harris, in a poll which billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk ran on X [formerly Twitter].

Vice President Harris accepted her party’s official nomination earlier in August after President Joe Biden announced he was dropping out of the race; she later tapped Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to be her running mate.

On Tuesday, Elon Musk ran his own, smaller election on X.

“Since a lot of people have asked, here goes a super unscientific poll,” the billionaire posted on his account.

According to the results as of Wednesday, out of the 5.8 million votes, almost three quarters would vote for Trump in November, while more than a quarter would see Harris elected.

Earlier this month, the Republican nominee told Reuters that he would consider the billionaire and tech entrepreneur for a role in his administration, when asked whether he would take Musk for an advisory or cabinet job. “If he would do it, I certainly would. He’s a brilliant guy,” he said.

Musk, replying later on X, wrote that he is “willing to serve.”

Last week Elon Musk interviewed former US President Donald Trump on Spaces. They engaged in what Musk said was an “unscripted” dialogue with “no limits”; the interview has garnered more than 275 million views to date.

Trump called Harris “third rate,” “incompetent” and a “left lunatic” during the talk. The Harris campaign issued a fiery response to Trump’s two-hour Musk interview denouncing the Republican candidate’s “extremism and dangerous agenda.” She also slammed “self-obsessed rich guys who cannot run a livestream in the year 2024” as the talk was marred by technical issues. According to Musk, the stream was attacked by a large-scale DDoS (dedicated denial of service) attack, leading to technical problems.