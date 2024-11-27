New US Aircraft Carrier Arrives in the ME

By Staff, Agencies

Amid fears of escalation in the Middle East and in support of the “Israeli” entity, the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group has arrived in the region, joining the USS Theodore Roosevelt carrier, which is already deployed in the region.

The USS Abraham Lincoln is carrying F-35 and F-18 fighters and is being escorted by a squadron of destroyers, US Central Command announced on X [formerly Twitter] on Thursday.

The Pentagon dispatched the carrier group to the region earlier this month following the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and top Hezbollah Commander martyr Fouad Shokor in Beirut.

“Israel” claimed responsibility for the strike that killed Shokor, but neither confirmed nor denied its involvement in Haniyeh’s death. Tehran, however, threatened “Israel” with “harsh punishment,” as the Jewish entity braced for cross-border attacks. “Time is in our favor and the waiting period for this response could be long,” Alimohammad Naini, spokesman for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard said on Tuesday.

The US and “Israel” are worried Iran could carry out a combined strike on the apartheid entity.