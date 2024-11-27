No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Battle of the Mighty

 

  1. Home

New US Aircraft Carrier Arrives in the ME

New US Aircraft Carrier Arrives in the ME
folder_openMore from Middle East access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Amid fears of escalation in the Middle East and in support of the “Israeli” entity, the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group has arrived in the region, joining the USS Theodore Roosevelt carrier, which is already deployed in the region.

The USS Abraham Lincoln is carrying F-35 and F-18 fighters and is being escorted by a squadron of destroyers, US Central Command announced on X [formerly Twitter] on Thursday.

The Pentagon dispatched the carrier group to the region earlier this month following the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and top Hezbollah Commander martyr Fouad Shokor in Beirut.

“Israel” claimed responsibility for the strike that killed Shokor, but neither confirmed nor denied its involvement in Haniyeh’s death. Tehran, however, threatened “Israel” with “harsh punishment,” as the Jewish entity braced for cross-border attacks. “Time is in our favor and the waiting period for this response could be long,” Alimohammad Naini, spokesman for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard said on Tuesday.

The US and “Israel” are worried Iran could carry out a combined strike on the apartheid entity.

 

Israel Iran Lebanon Palestine Gaza middleeast UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
US Continues Supporting ‘Israeli’ Aggressions in Gaza, Lebanon

US Continues Supporting ‘Israeli’ Aggressions in Gaza, Lebanon

13 days ago
WFP Warns of Famine As “Israel” Intensifies Strikes on Gaza, Lebanon Hospitals

WFP Warns of Famine As “Israel” Intensifies Strikes on Gaza, Lebanon Hospitals

22 days ago
“Israeli” Aggression on Iran Causes Minimal Damage: No IRG Sites Targeted  

“Israeli” Aggression on Iran Causes Minimal Damage: No IRG Sites Targeted  

one month ago
Ghaani Offers Condolences over Sinwar’s Martyrdom

Ghaani Offers Condolences over Sinwar’s Martyrdom

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 27-11-2024 Hour: 10:28 Beirut Timing

whatshot