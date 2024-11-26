Australia’s PM Defied Calls for Halting Visas to Gaza Civilians

By Staff, Agencies

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese recalled that "Israel" closed the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza in May.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday defended his government’s decision to issue visas to Palestinians fleeing the Gaza Strip, while refusing to engage with opposition calls in parliament for a ban on arrivals from the war-torn strip.

Peter Dutton, with Liberal Party support, urged Albanese to disclose Gaza influx details to parliament, per ABC News.

However, the premier, declined to respond and expressed confidence in the security agencies overseeing the visa process.

"The Rafah border crossing is controlled by “Israeli” and Egyptian authorities, separating Egypt and the Gaza Strip," he clarified to the opposition leader.

"They're not letting people out," he added.

“Israeli” occupation forces have been occupying the Gaza crossing since May, imposing a stifling blockade on the Palestinian people, knowing the checkpoint's status and its operations.

On Sunday, Albanese again dismissed opposition demands to ban Palestinians fleeing Gaza from entering Australia, criticizing the proposal as an attempt to "whip up fear."

Albanese accused Dutton of creating division within communities, arguing that opposition rhetoric fuels division during a time of social cohesion urged by security experts.

To date, approximately 2,922 visas have been granted to Palestinians fleeing Gaza, with 1,300 of them having "safely" arrived in Australia.

SBS News reported a couple of days ago that Australian authorities have denied entry to the children of an “Israeli” war victim killed in Gaza, despite their uncle living in Australia.