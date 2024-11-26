No Script

Medvedev: No Negotiations with Kiev ’Until Enemy is Defeated’

folder_openRussia access_time3 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev on his Telegram channel explained that developments in the Kursk Region helped Russia avoid risk of fall into a "negotiation trap".

He wrote: "Recently, although theoretically, there was one danger, a negotiation trap, where our country could fall under certain circumstances.

He added: “Namely, early unnecessary peace negotiations proposed by the international community and imposed on the Kiev government with unclear prospects and consequences."

Negotiations with Kiev would not occur until the enemy is completely defeated after neo-Nazi terrorism in the Kursk Region, the speaker stated.

Zelensky exploited Ukrainian forces' push into Russia to challenge the long-standing restriction on using Western-supplied long-range weapons against Russia, as reported by The New York Times.

Additionally, he suggested that Ukraine's ongoing offensive in Russia challenges Western concerns about repercussions from strikes on Russian territory, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

Russia ukraine europe dimitry medvedev

