Battle of the Mighty

 

“Israel” Launches New Attack on Beqaa, East Lebanon

3 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Lebanese Health Ministry announced late Tuesday night that the new wave of “Israeli” aggression on the Beqaa Valley in eastern Lebanon resulted in the martyrdom of one individual and injuries to 19 others.

The attack marked the second one in two consecutive nights

Among the wounded were five children under the age of eight.

The “Israeli” airstrikes targeted the outskirts of Bodai, as well as the vicinity of Nabi Chit and the plains of Sarin al-Tahta, for the second time in less than 24 hours.

On Monday night, “Israeli” jets attacked the Dhour al-Ayron area in Sarin al-Tahta, Nabi Chit in the al-Qouz area, and the Sahliyya region between the towns of Tamnine al-Tahta and Qsarnaba.

 

 

