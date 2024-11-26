No Script

Hezbollah Mourns Four Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [20/8/2024]

folder_openLebanon access_time3 months ago
By Staff

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their pledge [with their lives], others are waiting [their turn]. They have never changed [their commitment] in the least.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

With much pride and glory, the Islamic Resistance mourns the martyr swho were martyred on the path of liberating Al-Quds:

  1.  Mohammad Ghazi Chahine [Ali Ali] from Tyre, South Lebanon.
  2. Ali Ahmad Dekmak [Youssef Naji] from Nabatieh, South Lebanon
  3. Ziad Mohammad Kashmar [Zoal Fiqar] from Hallousieh, South Lebanon.
  4. Raed Ali Khattab [Mahdi] from Aita Al-Shaab, South Lebanon.

Israel Lebanon Gaza SouthLebanon

