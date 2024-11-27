- Home
Hezbollah Mourns Four Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [20/8/2024]
By Staff
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their pledge [with their lives], others are waiting [their turn]. They have never changed [their commitment] in the least.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
With much pride and glory, the Islamic Resistance mourns the martyr swho were martyred on the path of liberating Al-Quds:
- Mohammad Ghazi Chahine [Ali Ali] from Tyre, South Lebanon.
- Ali Ahmad Dekmak [Youssef Naji] from Nabatieh, South Lebanon
- Ziad Mohammad Kashmar [Zoal Fiqar] from Hallousieh, South Lebanon.
- Raed Ali Khattab [Mahdi] from Aita Al-Shaab, South Lebanon.
