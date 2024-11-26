- Home
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Tuesday, August 20, 2024
By Staff
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and as part of backing its daring and honorable Resistance
- and retaliation to the “Israeli” enemy’s attack on the Beqaa region, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted with intensive barrages of rockets the headquarters of the 210th Golan Division in the “Nafah” Barracks. The headquarters of the Artillery Regiment and Armored Brigade of the 210th Division at “Yarden” Barracks were also struck.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:15 a.m. the “Biranit” Barracks with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- and in retaliation to the “Israeli” enemy’s assassination in Deir Qanoun Ras El-Ain, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the headquarters of the 146th Division in “Ga’aton” with a barrage of Katyusha rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 03:15 p.m. the reconnaissance equipment at the Jal Al-Allam Site with appropriate weapons, which led to its destruction.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 03:35 p.m. the Al-Marj Site with rocket weapons, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:40 p.m. the Ramyah Site with heavy artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
- and in retaliation for the "Israeli" aggression and assassination on the village of Dhaira, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the "Shomera" Barracks and a deployment of "Israeli" troops in its vicinity with a barrage of Katyusha rockets.
- and in retaliation for the "Israeli" aggression and assassination on the village of Dhaira, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the "Mattat" Barracks and a deployment of "Israeli" troops in its vicinity with a barrage of Katyusha rockets.
- and in retaliation for the "Israeli" aggression on the Beqaa region, the Islamic Resistance fighters launched an aerial operation deploying squadrons of offensive drones against the headquarters of the 7th Armored Brigade of the 210th Golan Division at the "Katsabiya" [Junction] Barracks. The operation specifically targeted the positions of officers and soldiers, achieving precise hits.
- and in retaliation to the “Israeli” enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the “Ya'ara” Barracks [Western Brigade 300 Command] with Katyusha rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 22:20 p.m. the Birket Risha Site with heavy artillery shells, scoring a direct hit.
- the air defense unit in the Islamic Resistance intercepted a Zionist warplane violating the Lebanese airspace over South Lebanon with a surface-to-air missile, forcing it to retreat towards occupied Palestine.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}
