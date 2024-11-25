Message from the Palestinian Resistance To the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon

In the Name of Allah, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

{“Fight them; Allah will punish them by your hands, humiliate them, grant you victory over them, and heal the hearts of the believers.”}

To our Esteemed Brothers in the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, Peace, mercy, and blessings be upon you. Peace be upon His Eminence, the Secretary General of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. Peace be upon the martyrs, the wounded and the steadfast fighters who stand as firm as mountains, enduring and unyielding in their resolve.

Beloved Brothers, By Allah, you are the finest of brothers, the most unwavering of allies, the truest of men, and the embodiment of sincere resistance. For over ten months, we have witnessed your perseverance, your sacrifices and your unwavering commitment in the face of an enemy that cowers before you. This foolish and beleaguered enemy, drowning in the quagmire of Gaza, begs its leaders daily for escape, seeking refuge from the blows and ambushes of our fighters—blows that have left Zionist officers and soldiers in a state of disarray. How can such an enemy face you, let alone challenge you?

Beloved Brothers, From the heart of Gaza, amidst the battles, the struggles, and the dust of confrontation, and from the depths of the suffering of our resilient and patient people, we send you these words in this critical juncture of our nation’s history. At a time of betrayal from both near and far, this terrified enemy, as described by His Eminence, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, may God protect him, is weaker than a spider's web, teetering on the edge, consumed by fear, dreading the days and nights to come, and the inevitable clash on the battlefield.

The enemy has faltered in its assessments and misjudged its calculations. We are confident that you will fulfill your mission with distinction. We look forward to witnessing your strength and your jihad bear fruit, God willing, alongside our brothers in the Axis of Resistance, from Islamic Iran to Arab Syria, from proud Iraq to dear Yemen—each of whom has inscribed in the annals of Islamic and Arab history the most remarkable tales of dedication to Palestine and its cause.

Today, O heroic fighters, the time has come to advance once more, to reopen the gate of Khaybar, and to work towards the complete eradication of “Israel.”

In Closing: To those who stand with us in patience and pride in this battle— the Battle of the Al-Aqsa Flood—we say: Victory is near, and we can already see its signs, blessed by the sacrifices of our glorious fighters in Gaza and the heroic West Bank. Remain steadfast until victory and the liberation of all of beloved Palestine and its sanctities. May Allah accept your jihad, your patience, and your sacrifices. This is a jihad of victory or martyrdom.

Your Brothers: The Palestinian Resistance

August 20, 2024 AD

16 Safar 1446 AH