By Al-Ahed New

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Sunday, August 18, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:15 a.m. the Al-Marj Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression and assassination in the village of Shebaa, the Islamic Resistance fighters shelled the headquarters of the “Al-Sahel” Battalion in the “Beit Hillel” Barracks with a barrage of Katyusha rockets. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:10 p.m. the “Zar’it” Barracks with artillery shells, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:30 p.m. the espionage equipment at the Ruwaisat Al-Alam Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits and destroying the equipment. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:45 p.m. the Al-Malikiyya Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on the village of Dhayra on Saturday, the Islamic Resistance fighters shelled the Jal Al-Allam Site as well as a deployment of “Israeli” troops at its vicinity with artillery shells, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:15 p.m. the Zebdine Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:15 p.m. the Ruwaiset Al-Qarn Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:50 p.m. the espionage equipment at the “Misgav Am” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits and destroying the equipment. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, particularly the village of Aita Al-Shaab, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted buildings used by “Israeli” troops in the “Shtula” settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the Al-Raheb Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}