- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Sunday, August 18, 2024
folder_openLebanon access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites
By Al-Ahed New
The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Sunday, August 18, 2024:
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:15 a.m. the Al-Marj Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
- And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression and assassination in the village of Shebaa, the Islamic Resistance fighters shelled the headquarters of the “Al-Sahel” Battalion in the “Beit Hillel” Barracks with a barrage of Katyusha rockets.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:10 p.m. the “Zar’it” Barracks with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:30 p.m. the espionage equipment at the Ruwaisat Al-Alam Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits and destroying the equipment.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:45 p.m. the Al-Malikiyya Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
- And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on the village of Dhayra on Saturday, the Islamic Resistance fighters shelled the Jal Al-Allam Site as well as a deployment of “Israeli” troops at its vicinity with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:15 p.m. the Zebdine Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:15 p.m. the Ruwaiset Al-Qarn Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:50 p.m. the espionage equipment at the “Misgav Am” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits and destroying the equipment.
- And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, particularly the village of Aita Al-Shaab, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted buildings used by “Israeli” troops in the “Shtula” settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the Al-Raheb Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}
Comments
- Related News