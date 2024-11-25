No Script

Battle of the Mighty

 

Hezbollah Mourns Martyr Hussein Kassab on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [17/8/2024]

By Al-Ahed News

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their pledge [with their lives], others are waiting [their turn]. They have never changed [their commitment] in the least.

Allah Almighty is Truthful

With much pride and glory, the Islamic Resistance mourns martyr Hussein Ibrahim Kassab [Malak] from Tayr Debba in South Lebanon, who was martyred on the path of liberating Al-Quds.

 

Israel Lebanon Palestine Hezbollah GazaStrip IslamicResistance SouthLebanon AlAqsaFlood

Comments

