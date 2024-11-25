Iran Refutes Allegation of Interference in US Election

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s permanent mission to the United Nations dismissed the “unsubstantiated” allegations of efforts to interfere in the 2024 US presidential election.

Asked by the American media outlets, the Iranian UN mission responded to a Monday statement issued by three US federal intelligence agencies that has accused Tehran of attempting to interfere in the 2024 presidential election and targeting political campaigns and American public with cyber and influence operations.

The joint statement from the FBI, Office of the Director of National Intelligence and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency [CISA] has alleged that the measures Iran is taking to "stoke discord and undermine confidence in our democratic institutions" have increased because Iran "perceives this year's elections to be particularly consequential" for its domestic policies.

“Such allegations are unsubstantiated and devoid of any standing. As we have previously announced, the Islamic Republic of Iran harbors neither the intention nor the motive to interfere with the US presidential election,” the Iranian mission in New York said.

“Should the US government genuinely believe in the validity of its claims, it should furnish us with the pertinent evidence -if any- to which we will respond accordingly,” the diplomatic mission added.