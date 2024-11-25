By Al-Ahed News

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their pledge [with their lives], others are waiting [their turn]. They have never changed [their commitment] in the least.

Allah Almighty is Truthful

With much pride and glory, the Lebanese Brigades for Resisting the “Israeli” Occupation [Saraya] mourns martyr Fadi Kassem Kanaan [Jihad] from Shebaa in South Lebanon, who was martyred in defense of Lebanon and in support of the honorable resistance of Gaza.

The Lebanese Brigades for Resisting the “Israeli” Occupation solemnly pledges to every patriot and honorable individual that it will steadfastly defend the entirety of the homeland; this commitment remains unwavering until victory is secured and every inch of occupied land is liberated.