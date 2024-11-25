No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Pro-Palestine Protesters Breach into DNC Venue as Biden Hands Torch to Harris

Pro-Palestine Protesters Breach into DNC Venue as Biden Hands Torch to Harris
folder_openUnited States access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Democratic National Convention [DNC] kicked off Monday night in Chicago, Illinois, with US President Joe Biden handing off the torch to his deputy, Vice President Kamala Harris.

The event began in the United Center, where events will be held during the evenings until Thursday, with daytime events to be held in the McCormick Place.

Biden stepped out of the race after his ability to continue at his age came under question by leading members of his own party, after lackluster polling against Republican nominee and former president Donald Trump.

Biden highlighted the event, although big-name Democrats also featured, including former Senator Hillary Clinton and New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Pro-Palestinian protesters also descended on the city, demanding an end to the “Israeli” genocide in Gaza.

They managed to break down a section of the metal security fence outside the venue of [DNC]. 

Pro-Palestine protesters have torn down a section of the metal security fence outside the venue of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, where US President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak on Monday night. 

“Those protesters out in the street, they have a point,” Biden said. “A lot of innocent people are being killed on both sides.”

He claimed that his administration was "working around the clock" to bring Hamas and “Israel” together to agree on a ceasefire deal, as well as release the captives.

Israel Palestine Gaza JoeBiden UnitedStates kamalaharris

Comments

  1. Related News
Democracy for Sale: How Billionaires Shape American Elections and Policy

Democracy for Sale: How Billionaires Shape American Elections and Policy

14 days ago
Republican vs. Democrat: One Coin, Two Faces in Middle Eastern Policy

Republican vs. Democrat: One Coin, Two Faces in Middle Eastern Policy

19 days ago
Trump: New US President

Trump: New US President

19 days ago
US Election Day Starts: Trump, Harris Locked in a Tight Race

US Election Day Starts: Trump, Harris Locked in a Tight Race

20 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 25-11-2024 Hour: 02:47 Beirut Timing

whatshot