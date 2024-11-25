- Home
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Monday, August 19, 2024
Lebanon access_time3 months ago

By Staff
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and as part of backing its daring and honorable Resistance
- and after monitoring “Israeli” enemy forces, the Islamic Resistance fighters observed a group of soldiers attempting to infiltrate Hadab Aita Forest. The fighters targeted them with rockets and artillery shells, forcing them to retreat and causing confirmed casualties.
- and in retaliation to the “Israeli” enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe homes, particularly in Batouliyeh, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Monday, August 19, 2024 the “Zar’it” Barracks as well as the enemy soldiers deployed in its vicinity with rockets and artillery shells, which led to the destruction of part of it and the outbreak of fire in it.
- and in retaliation to the “Israeli” enemy’s attack and assassination in Qadmus, the Islamic Resistance fighters launched a coordinated aerial operation with swarms of offensive drones targeting “Ya'ara” Barracks [the headquarters of the 300 Western Brigade] and the Saint-Jean-d'Acre Base [a logistical base affiliated with the Northern Command]. The operation accurately targeted the positions and accommodations of the enemy’s officers and soldiers, leading to confirmed causalities.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Monday, August 19, 2024 at 01:35 p.m. the Bayyad Blida Site with a Burkan Missile, scoring a direct hit.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 03:50 p.m. the “Ramim” Barracks with rocket weapons, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 05:15 p.m. the Zebdine Barracks in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba hills with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 05:55 p.m. the Al-Summaqa Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba hills with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- and in retaliation to the “Israeli” enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe homes, particularly in Tayr Harfa, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted buildings used by “Israeli” enemy soldiers at “Shomera” Settlement, scoring direct hits.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}
