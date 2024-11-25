IRG: Stronger Response Awaits ‘Israel’ for Hanyieh’s Assassination

By Staff, Agencies

The Deputy Commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] Brigadier General Ali Fadavi vowed to respond to the “Israeli” assassination of senior Hamas’ leader, Ismail Haniyeh, in the Iranian capital Tehran with a reprisal that would be stronger than the previous time when the Islamic Republic retaliated against Tel Aviv’s aggression.

“The usurping Zionist entity committed a great crime by assassinating martyr Haniyeh, and will be punished more severely than the last time,” Fadavi vowed on Monday.

He asserted that the punishment would come “at the proper time and in the right place.”

“It is us who will decide the time and place of the revenge,” the commander noted, adding, “It will definitely take place.”

Haniyeh, the Palestinian resistance movement’s former Political Bureau chief, was assassinated in a targeted killing operation in Tehran late last month. He was in the Iranian capital to attend the inauguration ceremony of Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has warned the “Israeli” entity of a harsh response for the assassination of Hamas’ Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh, saying the Islamic Republic regards as a duty to avenge the blood of the Palestinian resistance leader.