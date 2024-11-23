No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Battle of the Mighty

 

  1. Home

HRW: “Israeli” Strikes on Yemen’s Hodeidah Port Possible War Crime

HRW: “Israeli” Strikes on Yemen’s Hodeidah Port Possible War Crime
folder_openMiddle East... access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

According to Human Rights Watch, the “Israeli” occupation's airstrikes on the Yemeni Hodeidah Port, which targeted oil facilities, may amount to a war crime.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has suggested that the July “Israeli” airstrikes on Yemen's Hodeidah Port may have been war crimes due to their disproportionate impact on civilians.

The airstrikes, conducted on July 20, targeted what the “Israeli” occupation described as Ansarullah military facilities near Hodeidah, including oil facilities and a power station.

According to HRW, the attacks resulted in the deaths of at least six people and injuries to over 80 others. The strikes came just one day after a Yemeni drone targeted "Tel Aviv," killing one person.

HRW's report revealed that "Israeli" strikes in Hodeidah resulted in the destruction of over two dozen oil storage tanks, two shipping cranes, and a power plant in the Salif district.

The organization emphasized that the attacks seemed to inflict disproportionate harm on civilians and civilian infrastructure, raising concerns about potential war crimes.

middle east Yemen hodeida port

Comments

  1. Related News
UN Report: “Israel’s” Gaza Actions Consistent with Genocide

UN Report: “Israel’s” Gaza Actions Consistent with Genocide

10 days ago
Twin “Israeli” Airstrikes Hit Syrian Capital and Suburb, Leaving Over a Dozen Martyred

Twin “Israeli” Airstrikes Hit Syrian Capital and Suburb, Leaving Over a Dozen Martyred

10 days ago
UNSC Condemns Targeted Attacks on UNIFIL amid Escalating “Israeli” Actions in Lebanon

UNSC Condemns Targeted Attacks on UNIFIL amid Escalating “Israeli” Actions in Lebanon

10 days ago
Hezbollah Strikes “Tel Aviv” with Ballistic Missiles; Enters Long-Range Tactical Rocket

Hezbollah Strikes “Tel Aviv” with Ballistic Missiles; Enters Long-Range Tactical Rocket

10 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 23-11-2024 Hour: 11:13 Beirut Timing

whatshot