Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Another Palestinian Journalist Martyred in “Israeli” Bombing in Gaza, Death Toll Now at 170

3 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Gaza government media office reported another Palestinian journalist martyred in an “Israeli” strike, raising the death toll to 170 since October's “Israeli” onslaught.

Ibrahim Muhareb lost all communications while covering “Israeli” battle tank infiltration into northwestern neighborhoods of Khan Younis, Gaza's southern city, on Sunday.

Palestinian paramedics managed to find his body near Hamad Residential City after “Israeli” troops targeted a group of journalists with live bullets and rockets.

Journalists in Palestinian territory faced increased dangers due to “Israeli” ground assaults, airstrikes, communication disruptions, supply shortages, and power outages.

On October 7, “Israel” launched the war on Gaza following a surprise retaliatory operation by Palestinian resistance groups into the occupied territories.

The entity’s near-total siege on coastal territory, coupled with the ongoing war, has significantly reduced the flow of essential goods and services into Palestinian territory.

So far during the military onslaught, the entity has killed at least 40,099 Gazans, most of them women, children, and adolescents. Another 92,609 Palestinians have sustained injuries as well.

Palestine middle east palestinian journalists

