‘Kiryat Shmona’ Mayor: We’re Sitting Ducks Waiting Hezbollah Missiles

By Staff

“Israeli” officials in the northern settlement of Kiryat Shmona are warning of an imminent disaster after air raid sirens failed to alert local residents of the latest salvos of rockets fired at the area.

Four rockets fell into the heart of the settlement, causing damage to residential and commercial properties, and other infrastructure.

“Israel’s” Maariv newspaper quoted Mayor Avichai Stern, who addressed the settlers following the rocket attack.

“I have appealed to every possible source, to the commander of the Northern Command, the commander of the Home Front, the commander of the Air Force, and also to the government of ‘Israel’. I am doing everything I can so that such events will not be repeated and to ensure greater protection for our city. I remind you that the best protection is not the Iron Dome or the sirens, but rather an attack deep inside, at our enemies. This is how they create ‘deterrence and victory.’ Until then, I call on the ‘residents’ of Kiryat Shmona to listen to the instructions, to be close to safe areas, and to be aware of the possibility that rockets will fall several times without warning,” Stern said.

“No one provides security. It is a terrible feeling to say something like this to the ‘residents’ who are just like sitting ducks. Until today, there were at least a few seconds to take cover and run to the shelter. Now, there are not even seconds. I demand an investigation into why the sirens were not activated. Several days have passed, and I have not yet received any clarification from the army.”