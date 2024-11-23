Blinken in “Israel”: Last Opportunity, Decisive Moments for Gaza Ceasefire

By Staff, Agencies

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken described Washington’s recent efforts for the establishment of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip “probably the best, maybe the last opportunity”, calling on all parties to allow the finalization of the deal.

Reuters reported that Blinken plans on intensifying diplomatic pressure to ensure a breakthrough in negotiations, which are set to resume later this week in Cairo after last week's Doha round.

Ahead of his meeting with the “Israeli” occupation’s president, Isaac Herzog, Blinken told reporters that the upcoming round of talks is a “decisive moment” and potentially the last opportunity to return the captives and implement a ceasefire “to put everyone on a better path to enduring peace and security.”

“It is time for everyone to get to yes and to not look for any excuses to say no,” he added.

Negotiations for a ceasefire have been ongoing for months, however, mediators have failed to complete a deal amid continuous and persistent “Israeli” obstruction and backtracking.

Last week's Doha talks included an American proposal that allegedly “bridged the gaps” between the Palestinian Resistance and the "Israeli" occupation.

Hamas, however, warned of the “cautious optimism” the US is showing, based on precedents and the failure of all previous.