Iraqi Resistance Targets “Israeli” Sites in Occupied Golan

folder_openMiddle East... access_time3 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has carried out new operations against “Israeli” military targets on the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

The umbrella group of resistance factions, in a statement on Sunday evening, said that the operations were in support of Palestinians and in response to “Israel’s” massacres of civilians in Gaza.

The Islamic Resistance has repeatedly warned that if the Gaza genocide continues, its fighters will intensify their anti- “Israel” operations.

Regional resistance groups have repeatedly hit sensitive and important “Israeli” targets in occupied Palestine.

The Iraqi resistance forces have conducted dozens of strikes on the US-run military installations in both Iraq and Syria amid growing anti-US sentiments in the region over Washington’s support for “Israel’s” genocidal war against Gaza, which has so far martyred more than 40000 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

Resistance forces have fired four missiles from Iraq targeting the US military base in the Washington-controlled Conoco gas field in eastern Syria.

 

  

    

 

 

Iraq Palestine Gaza GolanHeights

