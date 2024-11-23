No Script

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Blast Rocks Tel Aviv, “Israel” Identifies Martyr as Palestinian from Nablus

folder_openPalestine access_time3 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” security forces identified the man who detonated a bomb in 'Tel Aviv' on Sunday, as a Palestinian from the West Bank city of Nablus.

The Palestinian martyr was killed in the explosion.

According to “Israeli” reports, the man was carrying the bomb in a bag on his back while walking down, when it went off.

In a joint statement, the ‘Shin Bet’ and the police announced, “After completing initial investigations, we can confirm that this was an attack involving a powerful explosive device.”

This comes as the entity’s police raised the level of alert and were conducting extensive searches across the ‘Tel Aviv’ metropolitan area.

“The ‘Israel’ Police will continue to operate with heightened presence in crowded public spaces, in collaboration with special units and volunteer emergency response teams, to ensure public safety and a sense of security. We urge ‘citizens’ to remain vigilant and report any suspicious individuals or objects to the police,” the statement read.

 

 

Israel ShinBet Nablus Palestine westbank TelAviv

Comments

