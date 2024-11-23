No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Sunday, August 18, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Sunday, August 18, 2024
folder_openLebanon access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff

 

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

 

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

 

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and as part of backing its daring and honorable Resistance

  1. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 08:15 a.m. Al-Marj Site with rockets, scoring a direct hit.
  2. and in retaliation to the “Israeli” enemy’s aggression and assassination in Shebaa, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the command headquarters of “Al-Sahl Battalion” at "Beit Hillel" Barracks with salvos of Katyusha rockets.
  3. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:10 p.m. “Zar'it” Barracks with artillery shells, scoring a direct hit.
  4. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:30 p.m. the espionage devices at Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits that led to their destruction.
  5. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:45 p,m. Al-Malikiyya Site with artillery shells, scoring a direct hit.
  6. and in retaliation to the “Israeli” enemy’s attack on the resilient Al-Dhayra village, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted Jal Al-Allam site and the enemy’s soldiers deployed in its vicinity with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
  7. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 18:15 p.m. the Zibdeen Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rockets, scoring a direct hit.
  8. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 18:15 p.m. the Ruweisat Al-Qarn Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rockets, scoring a direct hit.
  9. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 18:50 p.m. the espionage devices at “Misgav Am” Site with appropriate weapons, scoring a direct hit that led to their destruction.
  10.  and in retaliation to the “Israeli” enemy’s aggression on the steadfast southern villages and the safe homes, particularly in Aita al-Shaab, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted buildings used by “Israeli” enemy soldiers at “Shtula” settlement with appropriate weapons, scoring a direct hit.
  11. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted Al-Raheb Site with artillery shells, scoring a direct hit.

 

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

Israel Lebanon Palestine Gaza Hezbollah IslamicResistance

Comments

  1. Related News
UNSC Condemns Targeted Attacks on UNIFIL amid Escalating “Israeli” Actions in Lebanon

UNSC Condemns Targeted Attacks on UNIFIL amid Escalating “Israeli” Actions in Lebanon

10 days ago
Hezbollah Strikes “Tel Aviv” with Ballistic Missiles; Enters Long-Range Tactical Rocket

Hezbollah Strikes “Tel Aviv” with Ballistic Missiles; Enters Long-Range Tactical Rocket

10 days ago
Hezbollah SG Sheikh Naim Qassem’s Letter to the Islamic Resistance Mujahidin

Hezbollah SG Sheikh Naim Qassem’s Letter to the Islamic Resistance Mujahidin

10 days ago
Hezbollah Fighters Send A Letter to Martyrs’ Families

Hezbollah Fighters Send A Letter to Martyrs’ Families

11 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 23-11-2024 Hour: 11:13 Beirut Timing

whatshot