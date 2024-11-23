- Home
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Sunday, August 18, 2024
By Staff
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and as part of backing its daring and honorable Resistance
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 08:15 a.m. Al-Marj Site with rockets, scoring a direct hit.
- and in retaliation to the “Israeli” enemy’s aggression and assassination in Shebaa, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the command headquarters of “Al-Sahl Battalion” at "Beit Hillel" Barracks with salvos of Katyusha rockets.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:10 p.m. “Zar'it” Barracks with artillery shells, scoring a direct hit.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:30 p.m. the espionage devices at Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits that led to their destruction.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:45 p,m. Al-Malikiyya Site with artillery shells, scoring a direct hit.
- and in retaliation to the “Israeli” enemy’s attack on the resilient Al-Dhayra village, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted Jal Al-Allam site and the enemy’s soldiers deployed in its vicinity with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 18:15 p.m. the Zibdeen Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rockets, scoring a direct hit.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 18:15 p.m. the Ruweisat Al-Qarn Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rockets, scoring a direct hit.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 18:50 p.m. the espionage devices at “Misgav Am” Site with appropriate weapons, scoring a direct hit that led to their destruction.
- and in retaliation to the “Israeli” enemy’s aggression on the steadfast southern villages and the safe homes, particularly in Aita al-Shaab, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted buildings used by “Israeli” enemy soldiers at “Shtula” settlement with appropriate weapons, scoring a direct hit.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted Al-Raheb Site with artillery shells, scoring a direct hit.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}
