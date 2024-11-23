Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah Media Relations issued the following statement:

Hezbollah's Media Relations Office categorically denies a fabricated story recently published by the Wall Street Journal about the martyrdom of jihadi leader Sayyed Fouad Shokor. The piece is full of lies and isn’t based on any truth whatsoever.

The Media Relations Office also confirms that none of the three newspaper correspondents who put their names on the aforementioned article have ever met any Hezbollah officials.

Therefore, the false story and the source attributed to it exist only in the imagination of the writers and have the sole purpose of aiding the Zionist enemy.

The aforementioned newspaper and a number of Lebanese and Arab media outlets that published this false story without any review or scrutiny and built their positions on such claims in the service of the Zionist project have been accustomed to such practices.