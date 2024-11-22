No Script

Crowdfunding for a Demoralized Army: Goggles, Gloves, BBQs, Music Festivals

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” settlers and "Israel" supporters are fundraising for their demoralized army amid severe military gear shortages and troubling rhetoric.

“Israeli” settlers and a pro-occupation fund are urging for crowdfunding to support their troops amid severe equipment shortages and failing operations.

The Chesed Fund appealed despite US arms mutli-billion-dollar packages, and highlighted the ongoing challenges the “Israeli” army faces in maintaining adequate supplies.

This sponsorship request highlighted the army’s failure to ensure the full preparedness of their military and the demoralization of their troops stemming from the 10 months of compounded failures despite an ongoing genocide in the Gaza Strip.

Among the military gear settlers and pro- “Israeli” supporters are asked to sponsor are tactical gloves, rainproof storm suits, tactical boots, tactical helmets, bulletproof vests, tactical boots, helmets, thermal drones, and thermal drones.

Moreover, the sponsorship includes meals and leisure for the “Israeli” occupation troops serving the killing machine as part of the “Israeli” occupation's genocide in the Gaza Strip.

Between deployments, during which the “Israeli” army commit one massacre after the other, the occupation troops are offered a space to sing, dance, and live their lives as if nothing had happened despite the staggering death toll that now exceeds 40,000 Palestinians.

 

 

