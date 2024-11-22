Senior British Diplomat Resigns in Protest Over UK’s Arms Sales to “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

A senior British diplomat has resigned from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office [FCDO] in protest against the UK's continued arms sales to the “Israeli” entity, denouncing the policy as “without justification.”

On Friday, Mark Smith, the head of the Africa Programs and Expertise Department at the FCDO, announced his resignation, citing a deep moral objection to the department’s potential complicity in war crimes. His resignation letter was titled “Foreign Office Complicity in War Crimes.”

“It is with great sadness that I resign after a long career in the diplomatic service,” Smith wrote. “However, I can no longer fulfill my duties while aware that this department may be complicit in war crimes.”

The UK, along with the US, Germany, and Italy, has been a significant supplier of arms to the “Israeli” entity. Since the onset of the conflict in Gaza in early October, these arms have been used in actions that have resulted in the deaths of over 40,000 Palestinians, Smith pointed out.

Smith criticized the UK government for maintaining arms sales to the apartheid “Israeli” entity despite clear and ongoing breaches of international humanitarian law in Gaza. “Each day, we witness undeniable examples of war crimes and violations of international law committed by ‘Israel’,” he wrote.

The diplomat also highlighted disturbing reports from the “Israeli” cabinet and military, including admissions of genocidal intent, deliberate destruction of civilian property, and abuse of prisoners.

“The killing of tens of thousands, injuring over a hundred thousand, and the displacement of more than 80% of Gaza’s civilian population constitute war crimes,” Smith argued.

Smith expressed frustration over the lack of action in response to his concerns, despite efforts to raise them through official channels, including a whistle-blowing investigation.

He called on the FCDO to reassess its stance, hoping that future generations will look back with pride on their decisions. “There is no justification for the UK’s continued arms sales to ‘Israel’,” Smith stressed.

Government officials have recently minimized the scale of military exports to the “Israeli” entity, with former Defense Secretary Grant Shapps citing a figure of £42 million [$53 million] for the previous year.

However, anti-arms campaigners argue that the true value could be much higher due to the opaque nature of open licenses that obscure the details of arms sales.

Smith’s resignation has intensified calls for a reevaluation of the UK’s military support for the “Israeli” entity amid ongoing international scrutiny of the conflict in Gaza.