Pezeshkian Calls for National Unity as Parliament Debates New Cabinet

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Parliament has begun reviewing the qualifications of President Masoud Pezeshkian's proposed ministers, with the president emphasizing the need for unity and cohesion among the three branches of government to address the country’s challenges.

In an open session on Saturday, Pezeshkian expressed strong support for his 19 ministerial nominees and advocated for peaceful, cooperative solutions to both national and international issues, rather than relying on harsh measures.

He praised the loyalty and faithfulness of the Iranian people, noting that honesty and transparency in government would strengthen the relationship between the nation and its leaders.

"The cabinet introduced to Parliament today represents a government of national unity, committed to serving all Iranians," Pezeshkian stated. He stressed that this government is dedicated to upholding the citizenship rights of all and prioritizing national interests above all else.

Pezeshkian called for coordinated efforts across the executive, legislative, and judicial branches to meet the public’s demands. He warned that failing to address these demands could lead to growing frustration and a loss of hope, which would be detrimental to the nation's progress.

Addressing the various challenges facing Iran, Pezeshkian acknowledged the "imbalances" in the economic, societal, environmental, educational, and cultural sectors. However, he expressed confidence in the Iranian people's love for their country, stating that with effective solutions, they would rise to the occasion with all their strength.

The president underscored the importance of scientific, collective decision-making, rather than relying on individual opinions. He also reaffirmed his commitment to fighting corruption, respecting freedom of speech, and fostering national dialogue.

Pezeshkian identified US sanctions as the primary threat to Iran and called for national unity to confront this challenge.

He emphasized that the economy is central to the nation’s issues but cautioned against isolating economic problems from broader domestic and international contexts.

He argued that simultaneous reforms in both foreign and domestic policy are essential for overcoming the current situation.

“This requires an integrated approach to domestic and foreign, economic and political issues, and a shared understanding of the challenges facing our country, which necessitates cooperation and empathy among the three branches of government,” Pezeshkian added.

During the parliamentary session, Pezeshkian will have two and a half hours to defend his cabinet, followed by speeches from five opponents and five supporters of his proposed ministers. The president submitted his cabinet list to Parliament on August 11, less than two weeks after being sworn in. Among the most prominent figures in his cabinet are Abbas Araqchi and Abdolnaser Hemmati.

While Pezeshkian’s cabinet lineup has sparked concern among some members of the Reformist camp, he has defended his choices, urging critics to withhold judgment until the cabinet has had a chance to prove itself through its actions.