Hundreds of Thousands in Yemen Rally in Solidarity with Palestinians Amid “Israeli” Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

Hundreds of thousands of Yemenis flooded the streets of the capital Sanaa and other provinces across the country to express their unwavering support for the Palestinians in Gaza, who are enduring an ongoing “Israeli” genocidal war.

Despite heavy rainfall, the massive protest, dubbed the "million-man march," took place in Sanaa on Friday. Similar demonstrations were held in other provinces, including Hajjah, Hodeida, Marib and Saada.

The demonstrators waved Yemeni and Palestinian flags, chanting slogans in solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people. They also voiced strong support for Yemen’s pro-Gaza operations and anticipated a decisive response from the Axis of Resistance to recent “Israeli” assassinations. The protesters declared, “The response is a definite decision... inevitable.”

This surge of support comes in the wake of significant events, including the assassination of Fouad Shokor, a senior Hezbollah commander. Shokor was assassinated in an “Israeli” strike on a building in Beirut last month. This was followed by the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the Political Bureau Chief of Hamas, in Tehran.

In a statement, the protest organizers praised the steadfastness of the Palestinian people and their resistance fighters, who have consistently thwarted the ambitions of their enemies. They lauded the recent missile strike by Hamas against “Tel Aviv” and its suburbs, more than ten months into the “Israeli” aggression on Gaza, as evidence of the regime’s failure to undermine the Palestinian resistance. The statement declared, “There are no safe areas for the occupiers.”

The organizers also condemned the international community’s silence and the lack of Arab action in response to “Israeli” crimes. They denounced the ongoing “Israeli” violations at the Holy Al-Aqsa Mosque in Al-Quds [“Jerusalem”] as a “serious escalation,” calling on Arab and Muslim nations to take “honorable” stances against “Israeli” crimes and violations.

Earlier this week, over 2,200 illegal settlers, including the “Israeli” entity's far-right ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Yitzhak Wasserlauf, forced their way into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound to commemorate “Tisha B'Av”, a Jewish fast day marking several historical disasters.

The Holy Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site in Islam, has repeatedly been the target of such incursions, which contravene an agreement between the entity and Jordan that prohibits non-Muslim worship at the holy site.

These incursions occur against the backdrop of the entity’s ongoing war in Gaza, which has continued since October last year with little hope for a ceasefire.

The apartheid “Israeli” entity initiated the conflict on October 7 in response to Hamas's surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, a retaliatory action against decades of “Israeli” oppression and violence against Palestinians.

Since the onset of the war, the entity’s brutal campaign has resulted in the deaths of over 40,000 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children, with tens of thousands more injured. Thousands are also missing, presumed martyred beneath the rubble.

In response, Yemeni forces have launched numerous operations in support of Gaza, targeting “Israeli” positions throughout the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as “Israeli” ships heading toward ports in the occupied territories.