Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, August 16 2024

folder_openLebanon access_time3 months ago
By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Friday, August 16 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

  1. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:15 p.m. a bunker hosting “Israeli” troops at the Birket Risha Site with guided weapons, scoring direct hits and causing confirmed casualties.
  2. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:40 p.m. a deployment of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the "Mattat" Barracks with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
  3. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:30 p.m. a deployment of "Israeli" troops in the vicinity of the Jal Al-Deir Site with Falaq missiles.
  4. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:35 p.m. the Al-Asi Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
  5. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and save civilians homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted buildings used by the "Israeli" troops in the “Netu’a” settlement with the appropriate weapons.
  6. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and save civilians homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters initiated an aerial operation with a squadron of offensive drones on the headquarters of the armored battalions of the 188th Brigade in the Rawiya ["Revaya"] Barracks, targeting the positions of its officers and soldiers, hitting their targets accurately and causing injuries.
  7. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and save civilians homes, particularly in the village of Kfarkela, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted buildings used by “Israeli” troops in the “Metula” Site with the appropriate weapons.
  8. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:50 p.m. the “Israeli” artillery positions at the Al-Zaoura Site with rocket artillery.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

