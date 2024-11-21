By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Thursday, August 15, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:10 a.m. the “Ma’ayan Baruch” Site with artillery shells. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:05 a.m. “Israeli” enemy soldiers positioned at Al-Malikiyya Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” attacks on the resilient southern villages and safe homes, particularly in Aabbassiyeh, the Islamic Resistance fighters initiated an aerial operation with a squadron of offensive drones on the “Khirbet Ma’er” Site, targeting the positions of “Israeli” officers and soldiers, and scoring accurate hits. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, particularly in the town of Marjeyoun, where civilians were injured, the Islamic Resistance fighters shelled for the first time the new settlement of “Shamir” with a barrage of Katyusha rockets. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:00 p.m. the "Israeli" enemy's artillery emplacements in Al-Zaoura with Katyusha rockets. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:15 p.m. the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba hills with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:40 p.m. the Al-Marj Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}