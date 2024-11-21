The Imad-4 Facility: A Growing Rocketry Might & High Security Fortification

By Staff

Imad-4 is the title of the video released by the Islamic Resistance Military Media today, Friday. The released clip is exceptional on the level of content, timing, and implications.

When delving into its details, it becomes clear that the display is showcasing the Imad-4 military facility, which is located, according to what has been released, inside mountains, in which military vehicles and missiles are clearly shown.

The footage points out to several significances the Islamic Resistance wanted to draw the enemy’s attention to:

- The high security level surrounding the location where those capabilities are positioned, in which it was clear that the facility is deep underground. It is not only far away from the enemy’s espionage capabilities, but also provides the required and sufficient protection against the enemy’s targeting.

- The privacy and fortification of the location allow it to neutralize those capabilities from any preemptive strike from the enemy’s side. They also guarantee the availability of being definitely used in any operational action of the resistance. They underlined that the resistance fighters will always be fully capable of a severe and destructive retaliation. And this represents the “second strike” in strategic sciences.

- The resistance mentions in the clip that the facility is Imad “4”, which hints that it is one of a series of other facilities that might be unveiled later in other episodes.

- The footage displays how operationally comfortable are the resistance fighters in the underground facility, which is the size of a city, and which is unknown where it starts, where it ends, and what places it is linked to.

In a straight forward language, the resistance announces in its Imad-4 clip that:

- Its capabilities, namely the rocketry, are at the highest level of preparedness to defend Lebanon.

- It doesn’t fear going to a war, but it is rather ready for it had the enemy decided to go far in its escalation and aggression.

- What has been unveiled is a small part of the capabilities and power of the resistance, especially on the level of precision missiles.

On the level of timing, displaying this clip coincides with the current negotiations in Doha. It also follows the visit of the US mediator to Beirut Amos Hochstein.

In conclusion, the most important message which every level of the enemy’s entity awaits and anticipates is the “response.” The message says: Even if the response to the targeting of Dahiyeh, the assassination of senior jihadi leader Martyr Sayyed Mohsen Shokor, and the killing of civilians was delayed for field or political considerations, it will happen definitely and between us are the nights, days, and the battlefield as Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah underlined. This fundamentally means that the initiative remains at the hands of the resistance, which is preventing the enemy from setting the rules of engagement according to its vision and interests.