Battle of the Mighty

 

Hezbollah’s “Imad 4” Facility: Our Mountains are Our Vaults

folder_openLebanon access_time3 months ago
By Staff

Hezbollah has published on Friday a video showcasing a missile launch facility identified as “Imad 4”.

The footage reveals various aspects of the site, including tunnels, equipment, and trucks. 

It further shows Hezbollah freedom fighters inside a sophisticated underground complex, with visible signs marking the facility as "Imad 4", and displaying the Quranic verse: "Prepare against them whatever you can of [military] power."

According to Hebrew “Yedioth Ahronoth” daily, Hezbollah “published an unusual video, trucks carrying missiles inside huge tunnels.”

“The giant Hezbollah tunnels appear to be equipped with computers, lighting, and a size and depth that easily allows trucks and of course motorcycles to pass through,” it added.

The daily further commented: “The giant Hezbollah tunnels appear to be equipped with computers, lighting, and a size and depth that easily allows trucks and of course motorcycles to pass through.”

 

UNSC Condemns Targeted Attacks on UNIFIL amid Escalating “Israeli” Actions in Lebanon

UNSC Condemns Targeted Attacks on UNIFIL amid Escalating “Israeli” Actions in Lebanon

7 days ago
Hezbollah Strikes “Tel Aviv” with Ballistic Missiles; Enters Long-Range Tactical Rocket

Hezbollah Strikes “Tel Aviv” with Ballistic Missiles; Enters Long-Range Tactical Rocket

7 days ago
Hezbollah SG Sheikh Naim Qassem’s Letter to the Islamic Resistance Mujahidin

Hezbollah SG Sheikh Naim Qassem’s Letter to the Islamic Resistance Mujahidin

7 days ago
Hezbollah Fighters Send A Letter to Martyrs’ Families

Hezbollah Fighters Send A Letter to Martyrs’ Families

8 days ago

