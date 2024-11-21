- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Hezbollah’s “Imad 4” Facility: Our Mountains are Our Vaults
By Staff
Hezbollah has published on Friday a video showcasing a missile launch facility identified as “Imad 4”.
The footage reveals various aspects of the site, including tunnels, equipment, and trucks.
It further shows Hezbollah freedom fighters inside a sophisticated underground complex, with visible signs marking the facility as "Imad 4", and displaying the Quranic verse: "Prepare against them whatever you can of [military] power."
According to Hebrew “Yedioth Ahronoth” daily, Hezbollah “published an unusual video, trucks carrying missiles inside huge tunnels.”
“The giant Hezbollah tunnels appear to be equipped with computers, lighting, and a size and depth that easily allows trucks and of course motorcycles to pass through,” it added.
The daily further commented: “The giant Hezbollah tunnels appear to be equipped with computers, lighting, and a size and depth that easily allows trucks and of course motorcycles to pass through.”
Comments
- Related News