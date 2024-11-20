Economic Chaos in “Israel” Amid Anticipated Retaliation by Iran & Hezbollah

By Staff, Agencies

The economic affairs commentator Matan Hodorov recently spoke to “Israel’s” Channel 13 about the repercussions of the awaited retaliation by Iran and Hezbollah and the way in which it fuels growing public tensions and damages the “Israeli” economy.

“There is no doubt that these two weeks have exhausted the market, as some economic activities were cancelled. Other parts of the economy shrunk due to public fears and also the operational preparation taken in the face of a possible attack from Lebanon and Iran,” Hodorov said.

Hodorov listed the economic sectors that are affected by the chaos, pointing to the cancellation of vacations and trips abroad, the return of “Israelis” to “Tel Aviv” and the cancellation of tours. He spoke about hotels and recreational areas in northern “Israel” grappling with potential security chaos and about the fear local mayors have of holding festivals over the possibility of direct hits in the region.

He pointed out that fundamental infrastructure, such as medical institutions, need to prepare for scenarios that result in many casualties, which requires special preparations from hospitals and different priorities. If this situation persists until September, educational institutions will also have to prepare for combat scenarios.

“There are emergency budgets in the local authorities: crews, social workers, preparing shelters. Also on this list are the gas platforms responsible for supplying energy specifically to the market, in case they are hit by missiles that will be launched directly by [Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan] Nasrallah despite the protection systems located near them, which prompted the electricity company to supply alternative fuel to the market. Hence, the tanks were filled with coal that they bought to operate the power stations later, in case such a hit occurs,” Hodorov said.