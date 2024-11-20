Hezbollah: We’ll Continue to Defend Lebanon with All Capabilities and Surprises

On the 18th anniversary of the July 2006 victory, Hezbollah issued the following statement:

The most honorable people recall the memory of the great July War, its true promise, its divine victory, and the martyrs who wrote with their blood the epic of true heroism and honorable defense of Lebanon and its people as well as the dignity and pride they deserve.

They recall the triumphant return to their destroyed homes on August 14. They rebuilt those homes with determination and sincerity and made them more beautiful than before. They then set out on a victorious and continuous march defined by the slogan: "The time of defeat has passed, and the time of victory has come."

The memory of the July 2006 war has been deeply engraved in the Zionist consciousness. The “Israeli” killing machine, the unlimited American support, the unprecedented international diplomatic campaign, and the shameful internal collusion failed to defeat the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon and break the will of its fighters after 33 days of deadly destruction across Lebanon that failed to achieve any of its objectives.

This has had a severe impact on all aspects of political life in the enemy entity and on the will of the “Israeli” army, its morale, and future plans as well as on the morale of the “Israelis” inside and outside the entity, and on the image of “Israel” both internally and internationally.

The July victory made the resistance in Lebanon a force that the enemy and its allies take note of. The land of Lebanon will never again be under occupation, and Lebanon will never be a hostage to the enemy’s will. It will never open its doors to normalization after the leaders of the resistance, especially those martyred, left behind new generations of thousands of Karbalai self-sacrificing martyrs who are armed with will, sincere determination, and firm faith. They’re adorned with knowledge and learning, and the resistance only grew in strength and determination in its defense of Lebanon, its people, and its capabilities and providing this dear homeland a free, dignified, and honorable life it deserves.

Today, on the cusp of major historical transformations in the region, sparked by the victorious Al-Aqsa Flood Operation, and based on the great victory, historical results, and lessons learned from the July War, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon along with all the support fronts in the axis of resistance – after having made and is still making many sacrifices in the arena of honor and heroism on the road to Al-Quds – is still decisively committed to its principles in standing by the oppressed Palestinian people and preventing the enemy from achieving its goals.

Despite the continuous “Israeli” threats, American aircraft carriers, assassinations, and internal and external media campaigns, it will continue with all courage and wisdom, and with all its strength, capabilities, and surprises to defend Lebanon and the Lebanese people, their freedom, and their will to live a dignified and secure life. It fulfills its promise in the best way, and God is witness to what it says.