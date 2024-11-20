- Home
Arsenal of Billions: US Fuels “Israel’s” Military Power
By Al-Ahed News
The infographic highlights the extensive arms sales from the United States to the apartheid "Israeli" entity, totaling over $20 billion. It provides a breakdown of key military assets, including air-to-air missiles, tank cartridges, military vehicles and F-15 fighter jets.
