No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

Yemen’s Al-Mashat: We’ll Stand by Lebanon in Face of ‘Israeli’ Threats

Yemen’s Al-Mashat: We’ll Stand by Lebanon in Face of ‘Israeli’ Threats
folder_openYemen access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The president of Yemen's Supreme Political Council in Sanaa, Mahdi Al-Mashat, congratulated Lebanon on the anniversary of the 2006 war victory against “Israel”.

“the historic victory achieved by the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon in 2006 will continue to serve as a beacon for all liberation movements,” he emphasized.

In a statement on Wednesday, Al-Mashat emphasized that the “Israeli” entity, “still haunted by the bitterness of defeat, is currently constrained by the balance of power and its inability to expand the scope of the war.”

He further added that “the enemy is aware that the Islamic Resistance today is stronger than it was in the past.”

The Yemeni top official also praised “the heroic actions and immense sacrifices of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon [Hezbollah] and all the forces supporting Gaza.

In parallel, he affirmed Yemen’s solidarity with Lebanon in facing the “Israeli” threat.

 

Lebanon Gaza Yemen Hezbollah IslamicResistance

Comments

  1. Related News
Yemeni Forces Carry out Qualitative Ops Targeting US Aircraft Carriers, Destroyers

Yemeni Forces Carry out Qualitative Ops Targeting US Aircraft Carriers, Destroyers

8 days ago
Yemen Carries Qualitative Op against “Israel”: Hypersonic Ballistic Missile against Tel Aviv

Yemen Carries Qualitative Op against “Israel”: Hypersonic Ballistic Missile against Tel Aviv

9 days ago
New US-UK Aggression Targets Yemen with 9 Airstrikes

New US-UK Aggression Targets Yemen with 9 Airstrikes

9 days ago
Yemeni Forces Down another $30 million US Reaper Drone

Yemeni Forces Down another $30 million US Reaper Drone

12 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 20-11-2024 Hour: 04:54 Beirut Timing

whatshot