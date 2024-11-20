- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Iranian Military Advisor Martyred in Syria
folder_openIran access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites
By Staff, Agencies
Ahmadreza Afshari, a military advisor of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard [IRG] present in Syria, was declared martyred on Thursday.
Afshari, a member of the IRG Aerospace Force, was martyred as a result of an injury he sustained in an airstrike in Syria.
Several days ago, Afshari was transferred to Iran for medical treatment following an airstrike carried out by the coalition forces invading Syria.
The Iranian advisors, who are present in Syria at the official invitation of the Syrian government, have played an important role in helping the Syrians fight terrorism and help establish peace, stability, and lasting security in this country.
Comments
- Related News