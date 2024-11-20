No Script

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Iran Strongly Condemns US Backing of “Israeli” Genocide

folder_openIran access_time3 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the United States for backing “Israel” in its continuous genocide in Gaza.

In a post on X, the ministry’s spokesperson Nasser Kanaani condemned “Israel’s” atrocities in Gaza and murdering of 40000 innocent Palestinians, including around 15000 children, in the span of ten months.

The statement added that over 100000 Palestinians had been injured, with thousands more buried under rubble and missing.

The spokesperson harshly criticized US officials for labeling Palestinian resistance groups as "terrorists" while supporting “Israel’s” war against them while participating in a genocide against Palestinians.

“The US government, with this false and baseless logic, provides financial, military, and political support for the genocide of Palestinians,” he stated.

He went on to describe “Israel” as a racist terrorist entity “that has been engaged in gross and systematic violations of the basic, natural and human rights of the Palestinian people and has been committing crimes against humanity for several decades with the full support of the West, especially the US government.”

“This is not only a permanent and indelible disgrace for the US government but also an international responsibility with legal implications,” the statement concluded.

 

Israel Iran Gaza UnitedStates

Comments

