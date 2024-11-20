By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Wednesday, August 14, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:35 a.m. the espionage equipment at the "Metula" Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits and destroying the equipment. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:10 a.m. a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers at “Shtula” Forest with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:50 a.m. the Al-Baghdadi Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:40 a.m. the Zebdine Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:50 a.m. the Al-Ramtha Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters initiated an aerial operation with squadrons of offensive drones on a newly formed gathering of “Israeli” troops at north of the “Abirim” settlement, scoring accurate hits. And in retaliation for the "Israeli" aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, particularly in the town of Aabbasiyyeh and the injuring of civilians there, the Islamic Resistance fighters shelled the "Kiryat Shmona" settlement with a barrage of Katyusha rockets. And in retaliation for the "Israeli" aggression and assassination in the village of Blida, the Islamic Resistance fighters shelled the headquarters of the Al-Sahel Battalion in the “Beit Hillel” Barracks with a barrage of Katyusha rockets.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}