Iraqi Resistance: Iran’s revenge against ‘Israel’ will Be Calculated, Forceful

By Staff, Agencies

A prominent Iraqi resistance group has underscored as “calculated and impactful” Iran’s potential retaliation of “Israel's” last month assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, in the capital Tehran.

Sheikh Ali al-Asadi, the head of the political council of Iraq’s al-Nujaba Movement, confirmed that “Iran is a country that has a policy of responding through a calculated and impactful strike.”

He further underlined that “The Iranian response will be proportionate to the aggression as it occurred on its territory, and therefore it will respond in the same way and in the same place.”

The official stressed that Iraq and its resistance groups would contribute to retaliatory measures in response to the targeted killing of Haniyeh and Hezbollah Top Commander Fouad Shokor.

“Iraq is trying not to be a battlefield, but the enemy wants to impose that on it,” Asadi said, adding, “The resistance will participate in responding to the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh and Martyr Sokor,” since “the Iraqi resistance is part of the axis of resistance in the region.”

Elsewhere in his interview, the head of the al-Nujaba Movement’s political council censured the presence of foreign occupation forces, not least the United States, in the Arab country.

“All the resistance fighters support what we see, -- that is America is an enemy and must be expelled from the country,” Asadi said. “The parliament session that approved the expulsion of foreign forces was attended by those who resist the occupation and demand its expulsion.”

Pointing to numerous Iraqi strikes against the US bases, he added, “The resistance understood that the aggressor only understands the language of force, and the resistance began to deal with him in the same manner.”

In 2020, the Iraqi parliament voted in favor of the expulsion of the foreign forces after a US drone strike assassinated Iran's top anti-terror commander General Qassem Soleimani and the PMU’s deputy commander Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis outside Baghdad International Airport.