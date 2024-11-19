Entire Family Martyred in “Israeli” Airstrikes on Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

An “Israeli” airstrike on a Gaza refugee camp has resulted in the martyrdom of a family, marking the latest act of genocide in over ten months of brutal aggression against the besieged city.

The strike in Nuseirat refugee camp on Tuesday took the lives of the entire Abu Naba family, as reported by Palestinian media.

The onslaught killed the seven-member family, father, mother and five children aged between 2 and 11.

Reports said the bodies were taken to Al Aqsa Martyrs hospital in central Gaza and “the youngest of the dead children - a 2-year-old - was beheaded.”

Witnesses reported a girl with an injured head being treated at the hospital, while a dead baby boy lay with half-open eyes next to her.

Furthermore, newborn twins, their mother and grandmother, were killed in strikes on Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, on August 10.

The Gaza Health Ministry reported that 115 infants have been born and martyred since the “Israeli” entity began its barbaric war on the besieged territory in October last year.

“Israeli” warplanes continued bombing the Gaza Strip after 313 days of war, killing 32 Palestinians and injuring 88 others, according to Palestinian Maan news agency.

The occupation forces continued their ground aggression in eastern Khan Yunis for seven consecutive days, and shelled and destroyed residential blocks in the towns of al-Qarara and Abasan.

“Israeli” warplanes targeted agricultural land near Khan Yunis Courts Complex, while occupation bombing injured two citizens in Araba area north of Rafah.

Five dead bodies were recovered from Rafah, Gaza, while the “Israeli” occupation army destroyed a residential block in Tel Al-Sultan, west of the city.

The “Israeli” invasion of Gaza, backed by Washington, has resulted in the deaths of nearly 40,000 Palestinians, with 92,152 injured and thousands missing under the rubble.