Lebanese Health Ministry: Nearly 550 Martyred By “Israel” since October

By Staff, Agencies

The Lebanese Health Ministry confirmed that the martyrdom toll from “Israeli” strikes on towns and villages in the southern part of the country following the onset of a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip now stands at nearly 550.

The ministry announced in its latest update published on Wednesday that at least 547 people, including 35 females and 20 children and teenagers, have been martyred ever since “Israel” began its sporadic attacks against Lebanon following the latest Gaza war that began on October 7 last year.

The ministry added that 1765 people have also been wounded, with over 100,000 internally displaced.