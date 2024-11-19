No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

Lebanese Health Ministry: Nearly 550 Martyred By “Israel” since October

Lebanese Health Ministry: Nearly 550 Martyred By “Israel” since October
folder_openLebanon access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Lebanese Health Ministry confirmed that the martyrdom toll from “Israeli” strikes on towns and villages in the southern part of the country following the onset of a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip now stands at nearly 550.

The ministry announced in its latest update published on Wednesday that at least 547 people, including 35 females and 20 children and teenagers, have been martyred ever since “Israel” began its sporadic attacks against Lebanon following the latest Gaza war that began on October 7 last year.

The ministry added that 1765 people have also been wounded, with over 100,000 internally displaced.

Israel Lebanon Palestine Hezbollah GazaStrip IslamicResistance AlAqsaFlood

Comments

  1. Related News
UNSC Condemns Targeted Attacks on UNIFIL amid Escalating “Israeli” Actions in Lebanon

UNSC Condemns Targeted Attacks on UNIFIL amid Escalating “Israeli” Actions in Lebanon

5 days ago
Hezbollah Strikes “Tel Aviv” with Ballistic Missiles; Enters Long-Range Tactical Rocket

Hezbollah Strikes “Tel Aviv” with Ballistic Missiles; Enters Long-Range Tactical Rocket

5 days ago
Hezbollah SG Sheikh Naim Qassem’s Letter to the Islamic Resistance Mujahidin

Hezbollah SG Sheikh Naim Qassem’s Letter to the Islamic Resistance Mujahidin

5 days ago
US Continues Supporting ‘Israeli’ Aggressions in Gaza, Lebanon

US Continues Supporting ‘Israeli’ Aggressions in Gaza, Lebanon

5 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 19-11-2024 Hour: 10:19 Beirut Timing

whatshot