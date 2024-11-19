No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

“Israeli” War Ministry: Over 10k Troops Treated since Oct. 7

“Israeli” War Ministry: Over 10k Troops Treated since Oct. 7
folder_openZionist Entity access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Rehabilitation Department inside the “Israeli” War Ministry announced on Wednesday that it had received 10056 soldiers since the beginning of the war on October 7.

According to the War Ministry, 35 percent, or some 3500, were suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder or other mental disorders caused by trauma.

Another 37% were suffering physical trauma to their limbs, the ministry said. It did not detail the conditions of the other 28%.

Of the 10056 soldiers, around 68% are reservists.

“Each month, the department receives around 1000 new veterans,” the ministry said, noting that it “was working with some 62000 wounded soldiers from previous wars.”

It forecasted that by 2030, the department would be treating some 100,000 people in total, with at least half of them suffering from PTSD.

According to “Israeli” army data, 4310 soldiers have been wounded since October 7. Of them, 640 were seriously wounded, 1083 were moderately wounded, and 2587 were lightly hurt.

In all, 690 “Israeli” soldiers have been killed amid the war, including 330 in the ground invasion in Gaza. Sixty-three police officers have also been killed in the war, including a commando in a hostage rescue operation in Gaza. A civilian War Ministry contractor has also been killed in the Strip.

Israel Palestine gaza genocide GazaStrip AlAqsaFlood

Comments

  1. Related News
CIA Official Arrested for Leaking Secret Docs on “Israel” 

CIA Official Arrested for Leaking Secret Docs on “Israel” 

5 days ago
Foreign Affairs: ‘Israel’ Incapable of Eliminating Axis of Resistance

Foreign Affairs: ‘Israel’ Incapable of Eliminating Axis of Resistance

5 days ago
Outgoing Gallant: No Reason for ‘Israeli’ Troops to Remain in Gaza

Outgoing Gallant: No Reason for ‘Israeli’ Troops to Remain in Gaza

11 days ago
’Israel’ Secures $5.2 Billion Deal for Advanced F-15 Jets Through US Military Aid

’Israel’ Secures $5.2 Billion Deal for Advanced F-15 Jets Through US Military Aid

11 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 19-11-2024 Hour: 10:19 Beirut Timing

whatshot